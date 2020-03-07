Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Local radio gave me confidence about myself'
With half of all local commercial radio stations in the UK now owned by three companies, and national programmes increasingly replacing regional ones, the future of truly local radio is looking uncertain.
Southampton's Voice FM is one community radio station with a full schedule of local programmes.
Presenter Daniela Da Palma said they try to feature local guests and focus on issues that affect the local community.
Video journalist: Richard Latto
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51725439/local-radio-gave-me-confidence-about-myselfRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window