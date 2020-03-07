Media player
Plymouth Sound: The radio station which captured a community
One of the UK's most successful independent, local radio stations was Plymouth Sound, which at one point reached 63% of the city's population.
But, as the local radio sector has come under increasing threat since its successful launch in 1975, Plymouth Sound Radio changed owners, became less local, and was rebranded to Heart in 2009.
Just a year later the station closed its local studios.
Video journalist: Richard Latto
