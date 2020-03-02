Royal women's bodies 'still seen as public property'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hilary Mantel: Royal women's bodies 'still perceived as public property'

The long awaited final book in Dame Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy is published this week.

The Mirror and The Light follows the final years of Henry VIII's chief minister Thomas Cromwell.

BBC Arts Correspondent Rebecca Jones took the two-time Booker winner to the Tower of London to discuss the last chapter in the epic Tudor series - and to reflect on the modern British monarchy.

  • 02 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Novelists make history 'transparent'