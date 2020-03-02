Joe Lycett: Why I'm now called Hugo Boss
Comedian Joe Lycett has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss, in a protest against the German fashion company.

He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme why.

The BBC has asked Hugo Boss, the company, for a comment.

  • 02 Mar 2020
