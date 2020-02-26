Bob Iger: 'I wouldn't change a thing'
Disney's Bob Iger on his 45 years with the company

Bob Iger has stepped down as Disney's chief executive but will stay on as executive chairman for now. At the end of 2019 he spoke to the BBC's Amol Rajan about his 45 years with the company.

