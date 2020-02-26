Behind the scenes of The Prince of Egypt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Behind the scenes of The Prince of Egypt

Ahead of the musical's opening night, the BBC got an exclusive backstage tour of the Dominion theatre in London.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Feb 2020