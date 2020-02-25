Behind the scenes of The Prince of Egypt
You could call Scott Schwartz a prince of theatre land.

The American director is the son of Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz, the musician behind Wicked and the animation of The Prince of Egypt.

That 1998 film has now been reworked for the West End stage by the father and son team.

Ahead of the musical's opening night, Scott took the BBC on an exclusive backstage tour of the Dominion theatre in London.

