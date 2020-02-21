'I climbed over my back gate to escape paparazzi'

Video

Singer Kerry Katona has said photographers camped outside her house and hid in the bushes in her garden when she was being "constantly" followed by paparazzi.

The former member of Atomic Kitten said it affected her mental health so much, there were times when she wanted to take her own life.

Her comments come after Love Island host Laura Whitmore criticised a photographer for taking pictures of her in an airport against her will, shortly after her friend Caroline Flack had died.

For information and support about emotional distress you can visit the BBC's Action Line here.

