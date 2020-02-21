Radcliffe on 'genius' S Africa prison escape role

Media player
Daniel Radcliffe on the 'genius' story he felt had to be told
A new film called Escape from Pretoria tells the true story of two political prisoners who managed to break out of a notorious South African jail in 1979.
Tim Jenkin and Stephen Lee had been imprisoned on charges of producing and distributing pamphlets on behalf of banned organisations - including the African National Congress.
The role of Tim Jenkin is played by Daniel Radcliffe, who spoke to the BBC's Kasia Madera.
21 Feb 2020
