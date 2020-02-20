Dame Julie Walters: My 'shock' at cancer diagnosis

Video

Dame Julie Walters has revealed her shock at being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, she describes the moment she first found out - and how she told her husband Grant Roffey the news.

Having had chemotherapy, the actress has now been given the all clear.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.