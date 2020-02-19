Brits 2020: Pop meets politics
Video

London rapper Dave won album of the year at the Brits, moments after calling the prime minister a "racist".

Highlights from this year's ceremony included performances from Billie Eilish, Dave, Lizzo and Stormzy.

