'I clean the famous Sistine Chapel frescoes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I clean the Sistine Chapel frescoes'

What is it like to look after one of humanity’s greatest masterpieces?

The Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, with its glorious ceiling by Michelangelo, is hosting tapestries by Raphael on the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death.

The BBC was given rare access to the preparations and spoke to three experts involved.

Video by Mark Lowen, Julian Miglierini and Francesco Tosto

  • 19 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Changing the Catholic Church