The man behind the 'epic' sound of the Earth Harp
William Close is the inventor behind the Earth Harp - the world's longest string instrument which uses architecture and landscapes to create a unique sound.

Mr Close, who has performed the giant harp all over the world, says the audiences are often left feeling like they are "inside the instrument" during his performances.

  • 24 Feb 2020
