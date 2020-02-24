The man behind the 'epic' sound of the Earth Harp

Media player
Earth Harp: The man behind the unique instruments 'epic' sound
William Close is the inventor behind the Earth Harp - the world's longest string instrument which uses architecture and landscapes to create a unique sound.
Mr Close, who has performed the giant harp all over the world, says the audiences are often left feeling like they are "inside the instrument" during his performances.
24 Feb 2020
