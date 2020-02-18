Billie Eilish 'wrote Bond theme in three days'
Billie Eilish on Bond and online bullying

The new James Bond theme 'No Time to Die' only took three days to write, Billie Eilish and her producer and brother Finneas O'Connell have said.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Breakfast, they spoke about the song and their experiences with social media.

