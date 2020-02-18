Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Billie Eilish on Bond and online bullying
The new James Bond theme 'No Time to Die' only took three days to write, Billie Eilish and her producer and brother Finneas O'Connell have said.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Breakfast, they spoke about the song and their experiences with social media.
-
18 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window