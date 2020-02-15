TV presenter Caroline Flack dies at 40

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Island: Former host Caroline Flack dies
Caroline Flack hosted the popular ITV dating show, Love Island, for four years, but stood down after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend in December. She pleaded not guilty, and her boyfriend, whom she was accused of assaulting, did not support the prosecution's charges against her.
Caroline Flack was due to stand trial on March 4.
As well as presenting Love Island, she had co-hosted The X Factor and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
Read more: TV host with popular appeal
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51517293/love-island-former-host-caroline-flack-diesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window