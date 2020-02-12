Remembering Joseph Shabalala
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Remembering Joseph Shabalala

The Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder died in a hospital in Pretoria aged 78.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Feb 2020