Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Independent Spirit Awards highlight indie film-making
The Independent Spirit Awards, which focuses on indie film-making, has been taking place.
This year it recognised quite a different crop of films from those that took centre stage at the Oscars.
Tristan Daley reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51476505/independent-spirit-awards-highlight-indie-film-makingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window