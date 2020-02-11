Media player
Frances Barber: 'Producer tried to assault me in my 20s'
Actor Frances Barber has told BBC Radio 5 Live how a film producer tried to assault her when she was in her 20s after initially offering her a part in a film.
Barber, who's starring in MUSIK, which features original songs by The Pet Shop Boys said: "Of course those things happened, but I was so lucky, you know, literally, by the skin of my teeth."
Listen to Nihal Arthanayake's full interview with Frances Barber on Headliners on BBC Sounds.
For information and support, go to BBC Action Line.
11 Feb 2020
