Frances Barber: 'Producer tried to assault me in my 20s'

Actor Frances Barber has told BBC Radio 5 Live how a film producer tried to assault her when she was in her 20s after initially offering her a part in a film.

Barber, who's starring in MUSIK, which features original songs by The Pet Shop Boys said: "Of course those things happened, but I was so lucky, you know, literally, by the skin of my teeth."

