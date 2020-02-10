Life underground in Seoul
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parasite: Life in Seoul's basement apartments

This year's best picture Oscar winner, Parasite, shines a light on class divisions, including life in Seoul's cramped basement apartments. What's it like to live in one?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Feb 2020