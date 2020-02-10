Banderas: 'Oscars are becoming a worldwide award'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Antonio Banderas: Oscars are becoming more international
He may have missed out on a best actor Academy Award, but Antonio Banderas is excited about Parasite's triumph.
The Spanish actor told reporters at the famous Vanity Fair party that the best picture win for the South Korean film signalled a more international outlook for the Oscars.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51440457/antonio-banderas-oscars-are-becoming-more-internationalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window