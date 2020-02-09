#OscarsSoWhite... and what to do about it
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

#OscarsSoWhite : Is the Academy diverse enough?

A film critic explains how the Academy awards could be more inclusive for women of colour.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Feb 2020