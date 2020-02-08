The designer with as many Oscars as Meryl Streep
Sandy Powell has been nominated for an Oscar 15 times - and has as many wins under her belt as Meryl Streep.

The British costume designer has worked on films like Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator and most recently, The Irishman.

She talked to Arts correspondent Will Gompertz about turning a costume into a winning piece of work.

