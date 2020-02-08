What's it like to be an Oscar nominee?

Media player
Oscars 2020: What's it like to be a nominee?
How do the film makers prepare for the movie world's biggest night?
Some, like Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, prepare a speech whilst others, like The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce, get a bit star struck.
The BBC's LA correspondent Sophie Long talks to talent from behind and in front of the camera as they prepare for the Oscars 2020.
08 Feb 2020
