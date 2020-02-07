'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter'
Video

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife Stephanie Lowe.

The 57-year-old made the announcement via a statement posted on his Instagram story.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning Mr Schofield said "this was my decision" and his hand had not been forced.

  • 07 Feb 2020