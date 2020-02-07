Joaquin Phoenix's campaign trail

Media player
Joaquin Phoenix's unusual Oscar campaign
After cleaning up at every major movie bash so far this award season Joaquin Phoenix looks odds on favourite to be named the Oscar’s best actor.
But his all-conquering role in Joker has been no laughing matter for the star, who has used his acceptance speeches over the past month as a platform for various campaigns.
One of those issues is climate change and days before the Academy Awards he is the star of a new short film, part funded by the Extinction Rebellion.
This is how Joaquin lead a very different Oscar's campaign.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
07 Feb 2020
