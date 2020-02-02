Media player
Baftas 2020: Stars walk the red carpet
Some of the world's biggest film stars are gathering in London for the 2020 Bafta Awards.
Joker, 1917 and The Irishman are among the most heavily nominated movies at this year's ceremony, being held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
02 Feb 2020
