Baftas 2020: The highlights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baftas 2020: The highlights

From Brad Pitt's message for "single" Britain, to crying mums - here are the best moments of the 2020 Bafta Awards.

Read more: Sam Mendes film 1917 dominates awards

  • 03 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Baftas 2020: Stars walk the red carpet