As well as her nomination in the best actress category, Scarlett Johansson has also been given a nod for best supporting actress.

The nominations are for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

She last won a Bafta in 2004 for her 'break out' role in Lost In Translation.

  • 02 Feb 2020
