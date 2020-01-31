Looking at paintings of nudes after #MeToo
Classicist Mary Beard on the 'nude' in the post #MeToo era

Is it OK to look at paintings of sexual violence in a post #MeToo era?

That is a question posed by Mary Beard in her new TV show.

Before its airs on BBC Two, the classicist took some time out to visit her local museum in Cambridge, and one of her favourite paintings, Titian's Tarquin and Lucretia.

