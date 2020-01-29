BBC News chief outlines structural changes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fran Unsworth: BBC News must 'eliminate some unnecessary wastage'
BBC News must "eliminate some unnecessary wastage and commissioning that goes on every day", its director of news Fran Unsworth has said.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51302155/fran-unsworth-bbc-news-must-eliminate-some-unnecessary-wastageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window