Oscars 2020: Could Bong Joon-ho win best picture?

Many in Hollywood believe the World War One epic, 1917, will win the best picture prize at the Oscars, but this is not certain.

South Korean film, Parasite, is the favourite in the international film category, but could the film produce an Oscars night upset in best picture too?

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been speaking to the film’s director Bong Joon-ho.

