National Television Awards in two minutes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

National Television Awards highlights in two minutes

The winners included Mrs Brown's Boys, Jesy Nelson, Sir Michael Palin and of course... Ant and Dec.

The pair enjoyed their 19th straight NTA success as best presenters.

Read more: Mrs Brown beats Gervais and Fleabag at the NTAs

  • 29 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Jesy Nelson: 'I felt like the whole world hated me'