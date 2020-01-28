'The subject is... Nicholas Parsons'
Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute, has died at the age of 96.

Contestants on the panel game show had to speak for one minute without hesitation, deviation or repetition on any subject. Even the host himself wasn't spared...

  28 Jan 2020
