BBC director general Tony Hall: 'Nicholas Parsons was a legend'
The BBC's director general Tony Hall has paid tribute to the broadcaster Nicholas Parsons who has died at the age of 96.
Parsons, who hosted Radio 4's Just A Minute since its inception in 1967, died after a short illness.
Speaking to BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan, Mr Hall said he was "immensely saddened" at the loss of Parsons, who he described as a "wonderful, charming, witty, warm man".
Read more: 'Broadcasting legend' dies aged 96 after short illness
28 Jan 2020
