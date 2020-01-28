Tony Hall: 'Nicholas Parsons was a legend'

Video

The BBC's director general Tony Hall has paid tribute to the broadcaster Nicholas Parsons who has died at the age of 96.

Parsons, who hosted Radio 4's Just A Minute since its inception in 1967, died after a short illness.

Speaking to BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan, Mr Hall said he was "immensely saddened" at the loss of Parsons, who he described as a "wonderful, charming, witty, warm man".

