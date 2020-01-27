Kobe Bryant honoured at the Grammys

Video

Alicia Keys, the host of the Grammy awards, paid tribute to the basketball star who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Lizzo opened the ceremony, declaring "tonight is for Kobe," before launching into her song "Cuz I love you."

The awards ceremony was held at the Staples Center, the same arena where Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers his whole career.

Nine people died in the crash in the Californian city of Calabasas, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

