Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gaultier goodbye

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said goodbye to his 50-year runway career in Paris.

The show was filled with famous models including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss and audience members were treated to a performance by Boy George.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jan 2020