Grayson Perry: 'An outsider of the art world'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grayson Perry on his new exhibition and being an 'outsider'
Grayson Perry has put together a new exhibition of some of his earliest works, made between 1982 and 1994.
The ceramic artist, who won the Turner Prize in 2003, appealed to members of the public in 2018 to lend pieces he made that they owned.
-
24 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51221365/grayson-perry-on-his-new-exhibition-and-being-an-outsiderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window