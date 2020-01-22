Palin on Jones: 'He was a wonderful companion'

Media player
Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star
Sir Michael Palin has paid tribute to his fellow Monty Python star Terry Jones.
Jones died on Tuesday, four years after contracting a rare form of dementia known as FTD.
He was born in Colwyn Bay and went on to study at Oxford University, where he met his future Python co-star and close friend Palin in the Oxford Revue - a student comedy group.
22 Jan 2020
