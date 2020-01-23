Zellweger on playing Judy Garland
Renee Zellweger has won almost universal acclaim for her performance as the iconic late singer and actress Judy Garland.

Zellweger is seen by many as the frontrunner to win in the Oscars best actress category when the Academy Awards are presented next month.

