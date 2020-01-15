'The reality is I shouldn't be here - it's a miracle'

Video

‘You, Me and the Big C’ presenter Deborah James, who was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016, has revealed she is currently ‘free’ of the disease.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tony Livesey: “It’s a miracle... it does not mean that I’m necessarily cancer free for life but I didn’t even think I’d ever get to this point”.

James, 38, began co-presenting You, Me and the Big C with Lauren Mahon and 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland in 2018, and their frank discussions about cancer have won widespread praise.

Rachael Bland died in September 2018 at the age of 40, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

