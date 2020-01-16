American Factory: When a Chinese firm came to Ohio

Media player
American Factory: When a Chinese factory came to Ohio
The documentary American Factory focuses on what happened when a Chinese multinational started up production with US workers in an abandoned General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio.
The film has been nominated for an Oscar.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
16 Jan 2020
