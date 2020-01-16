American Factory: When a Chinese firm came to Ohio
American Factory: When a Chinese factory came to Ohio

The documentary American Factory focuses on what happened when a Chinese multinational started up production with US workers in an abandoned General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio.

The film has been nominated for an Oscar.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

