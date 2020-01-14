Oscars 2020: 'Just these white guys, really?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2020: 'Just these white guys, really?'

We spoke to Tom Hanks and Marielle Heller before the Oscar nominations about how they wanted their industry to change.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Jan 2020