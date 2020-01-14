Oscars 2020: 'Just these white guys, really?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oscars 2020: Heller and Hanks on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Tom Hanks has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in the soon to be released A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
But like the Baftas, no women have been nominated in the best director category at this year's Oscars.
Hanks and the film's director, Marielle Heller, spoke to the BBC before the Oscar nominations were announced and said they hoped for change in the industry.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51100519/oscars-2020-heller-and-hanks-on-a-beautiful-day-in-the-neighborhoodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window