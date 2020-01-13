Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Hawkins on why he took part in The Masked Singer
Justin Hawkins has explained to BBC Radio 5 Live how he was approached for ITV show The Masked Singer.
The Darkness singer, who was dressed as Chameleon for the show, said someone sidled up to him in a "really clandestine" way to see if he wanted to do it.
Hawkins said the reason he took part is because it "seemed a bit different" to usual Saturday night TV.
Listen to the full interview on the 5 Live's Must Watch podcast on BBC Sounds.
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-51094342/justin-hawkins-on-why-he-took-part-in-the-masked-singerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window