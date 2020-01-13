Justin Hawkins: ‘Clandestine’ way I was asked to do The Masked Singer
Justin Hawkins on why he took part in The Masked Singer

Justin Hawkins has explained to BBC Radio 5 Live how he was approached for ITV show The Masked Singer.

The Darkness singer, who was dressed as Chameleon for the show, said someone sidled up to him in a "really clandestine" way to see if he wanted to do it.

Hawkins said the reason he took part is because it "seemed a bit different" to usual Saturday night TV.

