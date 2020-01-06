Brits win big at the Golden Globes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British stars won big in film and TV at the Golden Globes
A raft of British stars had acceptance speeches to make at this year's Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge hailed her co-star Andrew Soctt, after winning two awards for sitcom Fleabag.
Olivia Colman said she felt like she'd "won someone's else's award" after being named best actress in a drama series for playing The Queen in The Crown.
And Sam Mendes dedicated his award - best film director for World War I epic 1917 - to his grandfather.
06 Jan 2020
