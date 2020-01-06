Golden Globes red carpet: Four things we learned

Media player
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: Four things we learned
From British stars shining brightly to discussion over no female best director nominees, here are four things we learned on the Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles.
Read more:
British stars enjoy golden night at Globes
Golden Globes: 2020 winners and nominees
06 Jan 2020
