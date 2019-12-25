Video

After a gap of 10 years, Gavin and Stacey makes its TV return on Christmas Day.

BBC Breakfast were the only people allowed to visit the set of the sitcom's festival special while it was being made.

This was back in July, which you may remember was a rather hot month, with temperature in Wales reaching over 30C. Not ideal conditions for filming a Christmas special, which led to the odd combination of Santa hats and suntan lotion being in full force in Barry Island.

Since the show originally finished, James Corden has landed his own US chat show, had a huge internet hit with Carpool Karaoke, and starred in films like Peter Rabbit and Cats.

He invited Colin Paterson into his trailer.