LadBaby on historic second Christmas number one

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LadBaby on Christmas chart win: 'It was so overwhelming'
LadBaby, aka blogger Mark Hoyle has made chart history with his sausage roll cover of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock & Roll".
It's the first time a novelty act has made Christmas number one two years in a row.
He thanked supporters and says the money raised will go to charity.
-
21 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50878459/ladbaby-on-christmas-chart-win-it-was-so-overwhelmingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window