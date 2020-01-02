Does Indian cinema have an issue with skin colour?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Does Indian cinema have a problem with skin colour?

The controversial practice of “brownface” in Indian cinema, where actors with lighter skin wear brown makeup to play certain roles - often reinforcing negative stereotypes - has been attracting attention.

Actors with lighter skin are frequently seen as more “sellable” at the Indian box office and often receive higher profile parts.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

  • 02 Jan 2020
Go to next video: What are Talking Movies' Top 10 films for 2019?