Same-sex skaters to make UK TV history
Dancing On Ice is making UK TV history with a same-sex pair in the competition

Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps is one half of a historic couple. He's teamed up with professional skater Matt Evers to become the first same-sex duo to take part in a dance competition on British TV.

  • 22 Dec 2019
